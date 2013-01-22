BUENOS AIRES Jan 22 Argentina's official
exchange rate could weaken by about one peso to 6 pesos per U.S.
dollar by the end of the year, Domestic Commerce Secretary
Guillermo Moreno told Pagina 12 newspaper.
The central bank intervenes daily on the local foreign
exchange market to control the peso's value. In recent years the
pace of the currency's depreciation has lagged far behind annual
inflation, estimated privately at around 25 percent.
"It would not be crazy to think it could devalue by 18 to 20
percent and end 2013 close to six pesos," Moreno said in an
interview published on Tuesday by Pagina 12, a daily newspaper
with close ties to the government.
Pagina 12 interviewed Moreno while he was on a trade mission
in Vietnam.
The gap between the official exchange rate, which
depreciated by 12.5 percent in 2012, and the black market rate
exceeded 50 percent last week as Argentines hunted dollars to
spend during the Southern Hemisphere's summer vacation season.
The peso was trading at an ask price of 4.96 per dollar
early on Tuesday on the official interbank market.
President Cristina Fernandez put tough controls on
foreign-currency purchases soon after she won re-election in
October 2011, and the measures have been tightened since then.
That has forced many Argentines to pay a premium to get
dollars on the black market, as measured by Reuters.
The black market peso closed at 7.44 per dollar on Monday,
after hitting a record 7.61 during the previous week.