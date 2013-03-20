BUENOS AIRES, March 20 Argentina's black market
peso slid 5.5 percent to close at a record low against
the dollar on Wednesday due to further government controls aimed
at keeping dollars in the country, traders said.
The informal peso, which is measured by Reuters, ended at
8.70/8.75 per dollar, bringing the difference with the
official exchange rate to 71.7 percent.
President Cristina Fernandez, who uses central bank foreign
reserves to pay debt, imposed controls on foreign currency
purchases soon after she won re-election in 2011 and they have
been tightened considerably since then.
On Monday, her government hiked a levy on credit card
purchases abroad by five percentage points to 20 percent and
extended the measure to holiday packages paid for at home.
The credit card charge can be used as a tax credit to be
deducted from income or wealth tax at the end of the year.
Argentines have long used the U.S. dollar as a refuge from
economic uncertainty and high inflation at home. Markets have
reacted mostly negatively to Fernandez's interventionist
policies and local dollar demand has grown in recent months.
Buying dollars and other foreign currency at the official
exchange rate is virtually banned, forcing many to turn to the
black market and pay a high premium over the official rate or
pay the credit card levy to withdraw cash overseas.
The peso closed flat in official, interbank trade at
5.0950/5.0975 per dollar.