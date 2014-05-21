BUENOS AIRES May 21 Argentina's black market
peso currency weakened on Wednesday to lows not seen
since February as businesses and individuals sought dollars amid
uncertainty about economic policy in the inflation-racked South
American country.
Plagued by consumer price rises of more than 30 percent per
year, according to private estimates, and reports in the local
press about disagreements among top policymakers, Argentines
sought refuge in the U.S. dollar, local market sources said.
The government has denied any serious internal disagreements
on the policy front.
The peso fell 1.01 percent to 11.89 per greenback in early
afternoon trade, racking up 12 percent losses so far this month,
while the official peso/dollar rate remained stable
at 8.0625.
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)