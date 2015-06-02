BUENOS AIRES, June 2 Argentina's official peso weakened 0.06 percent to an all-time low of nine per U.S. dollar on Tuesday, as the government continued its policy of allowing the local currency to slowly depreciate.

The official exchange rate in the grains-exporting country is controlled by the central bank. The currency has weakened 5.0 percent so far this year after a 23.8 percent fall in 2014.

Argentina has established tough currency and trade controls to keep U.S. dollars in the country, while many average Argentines seek the greenback as a safe-haven against inflation clocked by local economists at 25 percent per year.

Central bank chief Alejandro Vanoli said in public remarks on Tuesday that he hoped investors would "come back to trust the peso".

The black-market peso ended Tuesday 0.16 percent weaker at 12.6 per dollar.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola)