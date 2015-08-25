Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
BUENOS AIRES Aug 25 Argentina's peso currency weakened to a record low 16.0 per U.S. dollar on the black market on Tuesday, local currency traders said, amid political uncertainty ahead of the Oct. 25 presidential election.
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 5 A Japan finance ministry official said China's Finance Minister Xiao Jie skipped Friday's meetings with his Japanese and Asian counterparts due to an emergency meeting in his country and that his absence had nothing to do with diplomatic matters.