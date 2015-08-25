(Recasts with devaluation expectations, adds comments from
market trader, economist)
BUENOS AIRES Aug 25 Argentina's peso currency
weakened to a record low of 16.0 per U.S. dollar on the black
market on Tuesday, currency traders said, as investors and
savers bet on a devaluation of the country's official rate after
a new government takes office in December.
The peso has tumbled more than 21 percent on the black
market since early June, weighed by policy uncertainty ahead of
Oct. 25 general elections.
Also feeding the fall is a sharp decline in dollar inflows
from the agricultural sector in the post-harvest season.
Argentina is the world's top supplier of soymeal and soyoil, and
soy revenues are a key source of hard currency.
The peso traded officially at 9.2700 on Tuesday,
leaving a 73 percent margin between the official rate and the
black market.
The official rate is tightly controlled by the central bank
and the wide margin suggests the official rate is over-valued.
"A devaluation is inevitable. So everyone is buying
dollars," said Fausto Spotorno, chief economist at Orlando
Ferreres & Asociados.
The last devaluation of the peso's official rate was in
January 2014, when the government implemented a shock 20 percent
weakening.
Argentina has lurched from one economic crisis to another in
past decades and the hyperinflation of 1980s and a brutal
devaluation that followed its record debt default in 2002 are
etched into voters memories.
"There is no demand for pesos," said one currency trader who
is not authorized to talk publicly about trading on the black
market."
"Argentines have a good memory and know that whatever
promises governments make, the dollar offers the best protection
to their savings," the trader said. "Elections are coming and
everyone is betting that whoever wins will have to address the
exchange rate."
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and W Simon)