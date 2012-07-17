* Provincial tensions, holiday season stoke dollar demand
* Spread between formal, informal pesos rises to 45 percent
* Demand for U.S. currency assets lifts dollar bonds
BUENOS AIRES, July 17 Argentina's peso sank in
informal trade on Tuesday due to intense demand for U.S. dollars
from anxious savers and holidaymakers dodging government curbs
on international currency purchases, foreign exchange traders
said.
The so-called blue, or informal market, as measured by
Reuters, has become the only option for most Argentines
who want to buy dollars since the government effectively banned
purchases at the official rate.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez, battling capital
flight and trying to keep dollars in the country to use for
government debt payments, imposed controls on foreign currency
purchases late last year which have since been tightened
considerably.
"The market's like a runaway train because of the (local)
political and economic doubts, especially at a time when people
are going on holiday," one local trader said on condition of
anonymity.
Business groups have long objected to Fernandez's
state-centric policies. Local investors are also watching the
financial difficulties in Buenos Aires province, the country's
largest and an engine of the national economy.
Gov. Daniel Scioli, seen as potential market-friendly
successor to the president, is under intense pressure from trade
unions and from Fernandez's center-left administration.
The increasingly tight controls on buying dollars are also
forcing holidaymakers to pay a premium in the black market as
the AFIP tax agency as demand far exceeds the amount allowed to
be bought at the official rate.
"The $100 dollars (per day) that the government lets you buy
for holidays isn't enough to go abroad with a family," another
currency trader said.
Persistent demand for dollars, coupled with the stricter
controls, is causing a widening of the spread between the formal
and informal markets.
The spread gaped to 45 percent on Tuesday as the informal
peso closed down 4.39 percent at 6.60 pesos per dollar,
according to the ask price. In regulated interbank trade, the
currency slipped 0.11 percent to end at 4.5525 pesos per dollar.
In the blue-chip swap market, which sets the implied
exchange rate used to buy Argentine assets traded abroad, the
peso traded at 6.78 per dollar, traders said. That marks a 49
percent spread above the formal price.
The currency controls are fanning a rally by
dollar-denominated Argentine bonds as Argentines rush to
dollarize their portfolios, Credit Suisse said in a research
note.
"We expect the ongoing dollarization of portfolios by local
investors to continue as restrictions on access to foreign
exchange seem likely to be permanent rather than temporary," it
said.
In over-the-counter trade, locally traded sovereign bonds
closed with an average gain of 0.3 percent, led by
dollar-denominated issues including the Disc bond
, which rose 1.3 percent, according to the ask
price.