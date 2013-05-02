BUENOS AIRES May 2 Argentina's black-market peso shed 2.4 percent on Thursday to close at a bid price of 9.60 per U.S. dollar, fueled by small deals that reflect concerns the currency will continue to slide, traders said.

The official interbank exchange rate closed 0.05 percent weaker at 5.19 pesos per dollar, putting the spread between the two markets at 85 percent.

Argentina's center-left government virtually banned foreign currency purchases a year ago to stem capital flight and safeguard dollars to pay for imports and repay debts.

Demand for greenbacks has increased due to inflation of roughly 25 percent a year and mounting fears that the peso could start depreciating at a faster rate. The South American country has a long history of devaluations and economic crises.

"There aren't a lot of deals but the trend is that people don't want to keep any more pesos than necessary. Small orders are having an impact because supply is so limited," an exchange trader said on condition of anonymity.

Economists say investors are putting off projects due to financial uncertainty, which includes speculation about a devaluation after October mid-term elections.

Soon after President Cristina Fernandez won re-election in 2011, her government imposed currency controls. They have been tightened since.

The central bank intervenes regularly to keep the peso from moving abruptly on the official market. Fernandez has dismissed the possibility of a deeper devaluation, saying this would hurt workers' purchasing power.