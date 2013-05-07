By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES May 7 Argentina on Tuesday urged
middle-class dollar savers and rich investors holding assets
overseas to declare their greenbacks through a tax amnesty plan
meant to shore up the country's wobbly currency.
Argentines have sought safety in U.S. dollars rather than
leaving their savings vulnerable to their country's inflation
rate, clocked at about 25 percent by private economists.
The peso has shed 22 percent of its value on the black
market this year and central bank reserves are down 9 percent.
With public spending on the rise ahead of October mid-term
elections, the government's need for dollars has become acute.
The announcement of the amnesty plan, under which those with
dollars can buy bonds to be used to finance energy and
infrastructure projects, came hours after the black market peso
closed above the key psychological barrier of 10 per dollar.
The bond will have a 2016 maturity and a 4 percent coupon.
Argentina will also offer a separate savings instrument backed
by the central bank to be used to finance housing projects.
"We hope these measures will encourage those who have
undeclared savings in dollars to use them to invest in
transparent financial instruments," Economy Minister Hernan
Lorenzino said during a televised address.
Economist and former central bank chief Rodolfo Rossi said
the measures will not convince Argentines to declare their
greenbacks, much less entrust them to a government that has
scared off investment with heavy-handed market interventions.
"The problem is not that people don't know what to do with
their dollars, but that they are running away from the peso," he
said. "The problem is that people do not trust the government."
Earlier in the day the peso slumped 2.1 percent to close at
a record-low bid price of 10.04 per dollar on the black market
, marking a whopping 93 percent spread over the official
interbank peso, which was trading at 5.21.
The government of the South American grains-exporting
country virtually banned foreign currency purchases a year ago
to stem capital flight as well as to safeguard dollars to pay
for imports and repay debts.
Dollar demand has increased due to fears the peso could
start depreciating at a faster rate. Argentina has a long
history of devaluations and economic crises.
Economists say investors are putting off projects due to
financial uncertainty, which has included speculation about a
devaluation after October mid-term elections.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez dismissed the
possibility of a devaluation during a nationally televised
speech late on Monday, arguing that it would only favor
exporters and hurt the poor.
"Those people who aim to make money with a devaluation at
the people's expense are going to have to wait for another
government," Fernandez said.