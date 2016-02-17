(Adds details and market context)

BUENOS AIRES Feb 17 Argentina's official peso rate weakened 1 percent to close at a record low of 15 per U.S. dollar on Wednesday, market sources told Reuters.

Currency outflows have increased since December when the country's new president, Mauricio Macri, revoked market controls that had prohibited foreign companies with operations in Argentina from sending dividends home.

The lifting of currency controls after Macri's Dec. 10 inauguration has resulted in a roughly 34 percent decline. This has prompted those holding dollars to hang on to them longer than they otherwise would have, compounding the peso's fall. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; Editing by Chris Reese and Phil Berlowitz)