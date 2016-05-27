BUENOS AIRES May 27 Argentina's peso
climbed to a four-month high on Friday as farmers sought to
exchange dollars received from the sale of their soy harvest for
pesos, despite efforts by the central bank to limit the
currency's climb.
The peso closed at 13.91 per dollar, up 0.65 percent over
Thursday's close and strenthening 0.86 percent this week.
Center-right President Mauricio Macri allowed the peso to
float after taking office in December, spurring a slide in the
curreny to 15.76 per dollar in Febuary.
But the soy harvest, a deal with holdout investors who had
refused debt restructurings after a record 2002 default and
declining interest rates have helped the peso firm to current
levels.
