BUENOS AIRES, Sept 22 Argentina's market watchdog on Tuesday ordered mutual funds to value their holdings of dollar-denominated bonds at the inflated official exchange rate, prompting a sell-off in the notes that traders say indirectly stabilized the black market peso.

Argentina is trying to stem a fall in the black market rate over the last three months triggered by investors seeking refuge in dollars to shield themselves from growing policy uncertainty ahead of the presidential election on Oct. 25.

Funds had previously estimated their holdings at the so-called "blue-chip swap" rate which is used by investors buying Argentine bonds or shares that can be converted into American Depositary Receipts and sold in the United States for dollars.

It is a touch stronger than the black market rate but much weaker than the official rate of 9.3295 pesos per dollar . On Tuesday, the blue chip swap rate was 13.66 pesos per dollar.

The CNV's ruling means those funds would have to report a steep loss in their holdings. Rather than face that, some decided on Tuesday to sell their bonds, traders said.

The price of Argentina's over-the-counter bonds fell an average of 0.5 percent, with the Bonar 24 leading the fall, down 2.1 percent.

The sell-off helped soak up pesos on the local market and dampened demand for the dollar which is trading close to the psychological barrier of 16 pesos on the black market, traders said.

"In order to not have to report strong losses in the future, these institutional investors are selling their positions today, which is relieving pressure on the dollar," a local trader said on condition of anonymity.

The peso was trading 0.25 percent weaker at 15.94 per dollar on Tuesday but did not breach the 16 barrier.

Ruling party candidate Daniel Scioli, who leads the presidential race, said on Monday that he would not let the market determine the exchange rate if he were elected president. Instead, he would uphold the current system whereby the central bank manages the rate.

His main rival, market-favorite Mauricio Macri, has said he would allow the peso to float freely. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Lough and Richard Chang)