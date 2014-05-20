BUENOS AIRES May 20 Argentina's black-market
peso fell around 2 percent to 11.53 per U.S. dollar on
Tuesday as worries over a gradual devaluation of the official
exchange rate for the currency grew, foreign exchange traders
said.
The so-called blue rate, as measured by Reuters, has dipped
since the official peso rate started depreciating
last week. After holding steady at around 8.0 since a
devaluation of around 20 percent in January, the official peso
is trading at 8.06 against the dollar.
Argentina's central bank controls the official rate, dipping
into dwindling reserves to keep the peso steady, and to avoid
fueling one of the world's highest inflation rates.
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by
Peter Galloway)