By Sarah Marsh
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Oct 7 Argentine President Cristina
Fernandez on Tuesday dismissed fears the country's new civil
code would allow debtors to repay foreign currency obligations
in pesos, but confusion remained over the likely impact of a
disputed clause.
Fernandez signed into law a new civil and commercial code
that will go into effect in 2016 and contains thousands of
articles covering issues as diverse as same sex marriage and
bank transactions.
Legal experts and economists have raised concerns over
Article 765, which states that a debtor could fulfill his
foreign currency obligation by "giving the equivalent in legal
currency (the Argentine peso)".
This option has raised the specter of the "peso-fication"
that took place in the wake of the South American country's
catastrophic 2002 default. Argentines lost a third of the value
of their savings when the government converted dollar deposits
and loans into pesos at a worse rate.
But Fernandez said other articles in the new civil code
clarified that contracts would be respected as agreed between
both parties and bank deposits would be returned in the same
currency in which they were paid.
"All these affirmations, headlines to frighten people about
how deposits will not have any value and will be returned in
pesos ... please, these are absolutely out of place," leftist
Fernandez said in a typically fiery speech.
Argentina's foreign currency reserves have fallen to 8-year
lows this year, and the country faces a balance of payments
crisis next year when its debt servicing costs more than double.
Legal experts and analysts say it is not clear which
contracts the disputed article applies to and whether other
clauses trump it. The Justice Ministry was unavailable for
further clarification.
If applied to corporate and public debt under Argentine law
denominated in dollars, it would likely scare off investors who
would have no legal certainty about whether they would get their
loans back in the same currency.
The Argentine peso, which is fixed by the central bank, has
devalued around 22 percent against the dollar so far in 2014 and
many economists expect a further devaluation by year-end. The
peso is worth much less on the black market.
"This particular section of the civil code will be changed
because it doesn't make sense," said one Argentine legal expert
who declined to be named. "Debtors will not have access to any
creditors with this kind of code."
Deputy justice minister Julian Alvarez, quoted by local
media last week, admitted the code may contain "internal errors"
that can still be corrected before it is implemented.
(Additional reporting by Walter Bianchi, Nicolas Misculin and
Ricardo Mangano; Editing by Ken Wills)