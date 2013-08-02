BUENOS AIRES Aug 2 Argentina's main
agricultural province of Buenos Aires is restricting the use of
pesticides near cities, a measure meant to protect citizens'
health that will raise costs for farmers in the world's No. 3
soy and corn supplier.
The agreement was negotiated with farmers, who expect to be
compensated for higher costs. Farmers have a contentious
relationship with Argentina's federal government and say their
profits have been whittled down to nearly nothing by high taxes
and export curbs on corn and wheat.
The measure will be announced in a decree in coming months;
similar rules are already in effect in the smaller producing
provinces of Cordoba and Santa Fe. Buenos Aires province is the
world's top producer of soyoil and soymeal.
"Aerial spraying will be prohibited in areas defined by the
municipalities, or in the two-kilometer (1.2 mile) boundaries
between urban and rural areas," Gustavo Arrieta, minister of
agricultural affairs in Buenos Aires province, told Reuters.
He said ground-level application of pesticides would be
permitted but would require stricter supervision. Aerial
spraying is the most popular and cost effective form of
application in Argentina.
The United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization has
urged developing countries to withdraw "highly hazardous"
pesticides, saying they pose a serious risk to human health and
the environment and are often not properly stored and
distributed.
The use of pesticides like the weed killer glyphosate took
off in South America after U.S.-based Monsanto two
decades ago introduced genetically modified seeds that resist
the herbicide.
Nearly all soybeans planted in Argentina and neighboring
Brazil are genetically modified, as is a majority of corn.
Producing traditional crops is much more expensive because
yields are lower and losses to pests are greater.