DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 22 President Mauricio
Macri said on Friday he had told U.S. Vice President Joe Biden
that Argentina was ready to build a "pragmatic, intelligent"
relationship with Washington.
Relations between Argentina and the United States soured
under the South American country's former leader, Cristina
Fernandez, who was a prominent member of the continent's leftist
bloc.
Sat alongside Macri at a news conference at the World
Economic Forum in Davos, Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said
the Argentine government wanted to engage U.S. creditors in debt
negotiations and expected the hedge funds to do the same.
(Reporting by Richard Lough in Buenos Aires and Sujata Rao in
Davos Editing by W Simon)