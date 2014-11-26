(Repeats to additional subscribers)
TIGRE, Argentina Nov 26 Sergio Massa, a front
runner in Argentina's presidential election next year, said on
Wednesday he would ensure the independence of the central bank
and modify laws that have ramped up the role of the state in the
country's stagnating economy.
Massa, who heads the Front for Renewal party and would come
third in a vote now, according to the latest opinion polls, said
heavy controls on private firms had stunted investment and
forecast the economy would shrink by 2 percent this year.
Meanwhile, political opponents of the country's leftist
president, Cristina Fernandez, who is constitutionally barred
from a third term, say the central bank's autonomy has greatly
diminished under her leadership.
"These are part of a set of policy measures designed to ...
demonstrate that Argentina wants to grow its economy through
private-sector investment," Massa told foreign media outlets in
Tigre, a town on the northern outskirts of the capital.
In his most detailed comments on how he would shape policy
if he won the Oct. 25 election, Massa underscored his
credentials as more market-friendly than Fernandez, whose party
he broke away from last year.
Banished from global capital markets and facing an acute
shortage of hard currency, Fernandez's government has tightened
trade and currency controls since defaulting on its debt in July
to protect low foreign reserves and defend the ailing peso.
But those measures have stifled imports, forced businesses
to delay investment plans and exacerbated a decline in
industrial output.
Among the laws singled out for revision by Massa was the
recently adopted Supply Law, which enables the government to set
profit margins and confiscate merchandise from private companies
judged to have raised prices unjustifiably.
Massa said he would eliminate export taxes on wheat and
reduce duties levied on corn and sunflower shipments. He said he
would gradually reduce the export tax on soybeans as volumes
sold abroad increased.
Farmers estimate Argentina could raise soy, corn and wheat
output by up to a fifth if the next president scraps export
quotas and eases taxes.
Echoing the government position, Massa said Argentina needed
to negotiate a debt deal with all investors who rejected bond
swaps in the aftermath of its record 2001 default, not just
those suing the country.
"It's an issue which needs a deal with everyone, not just
those litigating, or those who are not," Massa said.
