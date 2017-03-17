BUENOS AIRES, March 17 Argentine businessman
Angel Calcaterra, a cousin of President Mauricio Macri, sold his
construction company to avoid any conflicts of interest, a
spokesman for the company told Reuters on Friday.
Calcaterra's Iecsa construction company was bought by a
group of investors who own Pampa Energia SA, one of
Argentina's main electricity companies. In a statement sent to
journalists, the company's new board said the company would be
renamed Strategic Construction and Development Group of
Argentina, or Sacde by its Spanish acronym.
The move comes as Macri's government is taking steps to
prevent further complaints about the first-term leader's
business ties. Earlier this month, the administration delayed
approving the local market entry of Colombian airline Avianca
Holdings SA until it could finalize new rules
governing business conflicts of interest.
That came after a federal prosecutor asked a judge for
permission to investigate Macri over allegations he favored the
airline in a plan to open more routes. A company owned by his
father, Franco Macri, one of Argentina's richest men, sold
another airline to Avianca last year.
Last month the president was criticized over a deal his
government reached to resolve a 15-year-old debt the postal
service incurred when it was owned by Franco Macri, with
prosecutors claiming the deal benefited his family.
Calcaterra sold Iecsa, which had bid on government
contracts, "to avoid any more possible conflicts of interest,"
the company spokesman said.
Macri's government is expected to launch billions of dollars
in public works contracts this year as part of a major
infrastructure push.
(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Hugh Bronstein and
Luc Cohen; Editing by Matthew Lewis)