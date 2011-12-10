Dec 10 Argentine President Cristina Fernandez
began a second four-year term on Saturday with a strong mandate
to intensify the unorthodox economic policies that critics say
have left the country ill-prepared for a global slowdown.
Controversial measures such as curbs on beef and wheat
exports and the sudden takeover of private pensions go down
well with Fernandez's leftist supporters but are generally
unpopular with investors, big business and farmers.
Days after she was re-elected in October, Fernandez
surprised the country with new currency controls in a bid to
stop capital flight, suggesting that she will maintain the
heavy-handed approach to problem-solving seen during her
turbulent first term.
Initial cuts to state utility subsidies, however, indicate
she may be looking to rein in state spending, and financial
markets welcomed her choice of a debt specialist as economy
minister.
Here are details of her policies and possible reforms:
FARMING
Argentina is one of the world's top grains suppliers and
tensions over interventionist agricultural policies
overshadowed Fernandez's first term. Some farm leaders fear she
could boost the state's role in the multibillion grains trade,
especially if an economic slowdown squeezes state finances.
Tensions with farmers have eased since they staged a wave
of strikes in 2008 over a tax hike on soy exports. Fernandez
scrapped the unpopular agency in charge of overseeing grains
exports and some analysts think she could back a proposal to
overhaul corn and wheat export quotas, a major gripe of the
farmers.
A law to limit land sales to foreigners, which languished
in Congress in 2011, will likely be quickly revived.
As new agriculture minister, she has picked little-known
Fishing Undersecretary Norberto Yahuar, a career politician in
his native Chubut province.
INDUSTRY
Fernandez's fortunes in her second term could hinge on her
success in keeping people in jobs and ensuring exports are
competitive, as inflation drives up production costs and key
trade partners' currencies depreciate.
The 2012 budget bill sees the peso weakening
against the dollar next year as double-digit inflation erodes
the competitiveness of local manufactured goods.
Besides the managed-float exchange rate policy, Fernandez
has thrown up import barriers that have riled key trade
partners Brazil and China. Car makers agreed to match imports
with exports in a bid to boost the domestic parts industry and
a shrinking trade surplus. Most analysts expect such measures
to be intensified if the economy stagnates.
Pay talks early next year will be closely watched for signs
the government is committed to cooling wages that are rising at
an annual rate of almost 30 percent. Officials have called for
moderation and business leaders say limiting raises is
crucial.
FINANCES
Ten years after staging the biggest sovereign debt default
in history, Argentina has yet to return to global credit
markets. Outgoing Economy Minister Amado Boudou has said the
government can meet its financing needs without having to sell
new debt at high rates. The 2012 budget bill earmarks the use
of billions of dollars in Central Bank reserves to service
public debt for a third year. Heavy Treasury borrowing from
other state bodies, such as the Anses pensions agency, is also
likely to continue.
However, economists say a possible slowdown next year might
prompt the government to sell up to $3 billion in new debt as a
way to maintain brisk spending.
In an apparent effort to shield the foreign reserves,
Fernandez has already acted to stem capital flight. Days after
the election, curbs were announced on the buying of dollars,
insurers were told to repatriate investments and resources
firms were ordered to cash in export proceeds locally.
The government's financing gap would increase if it starts
repaying the nearly $9 billion the country owes the Paris Club
of wealthy creditor nations, one of the last unresolved
remnants of the $100 billion default in 2002. New Economy
Minister Hernan Lorenzino has played a key role in stalled
talks on a repayment plan, but a worsening financing outlook
might discourage a deal.
INFLATION
Argentina's central bank has no inflation-targeting regime
and the government uses company price accords and export curbs
to try to ensure basic goods are affordable.
Financial markets are watching for efforts to restore
credibility to official inflation data. The numbers have come
in way below private forecasts since early 2007, when
Fernandez's late husband and predecessor as president, Nestor
Kirchner, fired long-serving staff at the consumer price unit.
Statistics officials are working with the International
Monetary Fund to design a new consumer price index that should
be up and running by early 2014. It is unclear whether the
roughly quarter of Argentine bonds that are inflation-indexed
would be based on the new index and whether it will be any
closer to private estimates.
Fernandez is not expected to become a fierce
inflation-fighter but she could cool spending a bit and
encourage unions to ease wage demands to contain pressures.
ENERGY
Almost a decade of rapid economic expansion and slack
investment in exploration are straining Argentina's energy
resources. That is forcing the government to import more fuel,
eroding the trade surplus.
Since the election, the government has cut more than $1
billion in utility subsidies from homes and businesses and has
said it would review billions more, a move welcomed by Wall
Street but likely to prove unpopular at home.
Some new energy projects are coming on line. This combined
with the discovery of a huge shale gas deposit in Patagonia has
raised hopes that Argentina could regain energy independence.
However, fresh resources take years to bring into supply
and analysts say persistent political uncertainty is a
deterrent to hefty, long-term investment.