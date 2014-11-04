(Adds details on P&G halting operations in Argentina, details
on impact)
BUENOS AIRES Nov 3 Procter & Gamble said
on Monday it had temporarily suspended operations in Argentina
after the country's tax authority, which has accused the company
of tax fraud, said it started meetings with the world's No.1
household products maker.
On Sunday, Argentina accused the company of hiding income
and over-billing $138 million in imports to get money out of the
country, which three years ago introduced stringent capital
controls in order to protect its fast-dwindling foreign
reserves.
"I can confirm that we have temporarily suspended operations
in Argentina," spokesman Paul Fox told Reuters, without giving
any other details.
Cincinnati-based P&G, the maker of Gillette razors and Tide
detergent, runs three manufacturing plants and two distribution
centers in Argentina.
P&G, which earlier this year came under the scrutiny of
Mexican authorities for alleged tax avoidance, said on Monday it
had paid all the taxes owed but was "working to more fully
understand the concerns and to constructively resolve them."
"If P&G's operations in Argentina were suspended for a long
period of time, it would make the upper end of 4-6 percent core
EPS guidance more difficult to reach," BMO Capital Markets said
in a note.
Argentine AFIP tax authority said at the weekend it had
suspended P&G's operations in Argentina, retracting its right to
export and import.
The company said on Monday its Argentine operations
contributed about 1 percent to its overall sales. P&G reported
net sales of $83.1 billion in 2014.
Argentina's leftist government has been stepping up state
intervention in the economy in an attempt to prevent its latest
debt default from triggering a balance of payments crisis.
The country has been banished from international capital
markets since its 2002 default on about $100 billion in bonds,
compounded by its fresh default on restructured bonds in July.
The government is restraining access to foreign currency in
a bid to retain central bank reserves, which have fallen 17
percent over the last 12 months, to about $28 billion.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Jorge Otaola in Buenos Aires and
Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Ken Wills)