By Luc Cohen
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Dec 30 Argentina's real estate
sector is preparing for a development boom spurred by a
successful tax amnesty program and an expected revival in
mortgage lending, potentially prompting a rebound in
construction jobs and boosting bank loans.
Both would be welcome in an economy that remains in
recession one year after market-friendly President Mauricio
Macri took office after more than a decade of populist rule led
to a slowdown in real estate activity.
"We still lack a stable economy, but if inflation falls next
year, that widens the possibilities of developing the mortgage
market," said Alfredo Blanco, an economist at the University of
Cordoba, adding that more demand for housing would boost the
economy. "Construction is the mother of all industries."
Real estate activity started to pick up in 2015, as
Argentines sensed that currency controls put in place by the
previous administration, limiting access to U.S. dollars, would
be lifted, said Carlos Allende, president of Argentina's College
of Notaries.
Now, a tax amnesty program that allows Argentines to declare
previously hidden wealth has spurred additional demand, as
Argentines look to park newly declared cash in safe-haven
properties.
Program participants can avoid paying a fee if they invest
their money in real estate development funds. Argentina's
largest developers including Consultatio SA and IRSA
Propiedades Comerciales SA have launched funds, hoping
to raise tens of millions.
'DEMAND BOOM'
The residential sector is ripe for a "demand boom," since
the value of mortgage loans as a percentage of the economy is
below its historical norm and below that of regional peers, said
Christian Lopez, chief executive of Consultatio's asset
management division.
Mortgage are less common than elsewhere in Latin America
because of a history of high inflation, leaving Argentines leery
of adjustable-rate mortgages and resulting in expensive
fixed-rate mortgages. Inflation is seen ending 2016 at 40
percent, but economists expect it to fall to around 20 percent
next year.
Mortgage loans as a percentage of GDP were lower in
Argentina in 2015 than in far poorer countries like Haiti,
Paraguay and Guatemala, according to data from the Washington,
D.C.-based Housing Finance Information Network, a think tank.
Nearly 34,000 deeds for home purchases and sales in Buenos
Aires were notarized during the first ten months of 2016, 12
percent more than last year and the highest since 2012, College
of Notaries data show. Of those, 12.8 percent were purchased
with mortgages, up from 11.2 percent last year.
While public works provides more construction jobs than the
private housing sector, a boom could provide a modest boost in
employment. Formal private sector construction jobs increased
for the second straight month in September, government
statistics agency INDEC said.
NEW STAR IN PROPERTY BOOM
Around 1 billion pesos ($64.34 million) of loans have been
issued by several banks under a new central bank program linking
mortgage rates to inflation. The local branch of HSBC
and state-owned Banco Nacion have both launched new
mortgage programs.
Recent property booms in Argentina have primarily benefited
individuals looking for safe investments, and whether this one
can put home ownership within reach of the middle class remains
to be seen.
So far, those who have taken advantage of the central bank's
program are primarily wealthier people who could have afforded
mortgages anyway, said Eduardo Elias, president of Buenos Aires
realty firm Izrastzoff.
But Predial, a Buenos Aires-based real estate company,
created a tax amnesty fund to develop six buildings targeting
the middle class, namely first-time buyers, betting on an
acceleration in mortgages.
"We think the real estate sector will grow, but unlike other
booms in Argentina, this time, the star will be the middle class
sector," said Pablo Brodsky, Predial's commercial director.
(Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Caroline Stauffer and
Bernadette Baum)