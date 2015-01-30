By Richard Lough
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Jan 30 President Cristina
Fernandez hunkered down in her presidential residence for a week
before speaking about the mysterious death of a state prosecutor
who claimed she sought to whitewash Iran's alleged involvement
in a 1994 bomb attack on Argentine soil.
When she did, Argentines were left in little doubt who she
viewed as the victim in the scandal.
It was not Alberto Nisman, whose body was found in a pool of
blood with a single bullet to the head a day before he was to
detail his investigations, and to whose family Fernandez offered
no condolences.
It was herself, the target of a murky plot to smear her name
orchestrated by rogue agents kicked out of a spy agency that she
said had failed to act in the interests of the country.
"Twenty one years after the attack and today somebody comes
up with a baseless claim that we wanted to derail the
investigation," Fernandez said in her hour-long televised
address, dressed all in white and seated in a wheelchair.
"Let them say what they want, let them make any allegations
they want, let judges summon me, I'm not bothered."
Nisman's death has triggered one of the biggest political
crises of Fernandez's seven-year rule and may bolster the
opposition's chances of a win in October's presidential
election.
Fernandez herself is barred from running, but some officials
close to the president worry her handling of the scandal is
denting the government's credibility.
"This is going to hurt us," said one government source close
to the presidency who is not authorized to talk publicly. "How
badly, we don't know. Only she decides what she is going to do."
Fernandez, who has been recovering from a fractured ankle in
her residence, speculated in a rambling post on Facebook that
Nisman's death might be suicide. Days later she wrote that he
had been murdered.
Her inconsistencies have helped fan conspiracy theories,
some pointing directly to her. A poll by the local political
consultancy Management & Fit showed 63 percent of respondents
believed Fernandez's image would be significantly weakened.
The day after Nisman's death, protesters marched on
Fernandez's official residence. Some banged on the gate shouting
"murderer".
"She's not in the habit of recognizing her errors, be it
Nisman or inflation. And so she stays inside," said Roberto
Lavagna, a former economy minister under Fernandez's late
husband predecessor, Nestor Kirchner, now working with
opposition presidential hopeful Sergio Massa.
WHITEWASH CLAIMS
The week before his death on Jan. 18, Nisman had accused
Fernandez of opening a secret back channel to Tehran to clear a
number of Iranian suspects and whitewash the 1994 bombing of a
Jewish center as part of a grains-for-oil deal.
The government calls the claim "absurd". It says Nisman was
duped into making his allegations and then killed when he was no
longer useful to the spies who led the conspiracy against the
president.
The mysterious circumstances have re-ignited debate on the
murky relationship between the government, intelligence services
and the judiciary and stoked a long-held mistrust of political
leaders in the run-up to this year's election.
It has also piled pressure on the leftist government as it
grapples with a debt default and a stagnant economy.
"This affair should strengthen society's preference for
change in this year's election," said political analyst Ignacio
Labaqui at Medley Global Advisors. "It negatively affects the
chances of any of the government's presidential aspirants
attracting independent voters."
In her TV address, Fernandez unveiled surprise plans to
dismantle the powerful SI intelligence agency, which she
portrayed as sinister and accountable to no one.
In the "dirty war" directed by Argentina's military
dictatorship of 1976-1983, the agency spied on Marxist rebels,
labour unions and other leftists. Since democracy was restored,
successive governments are widely believed to have continued
using the agency to snoop on opponents.
Fernandez said a new, more transparent agency would be
created. Oversight of wiretapping would be handed to the
prosecutor general.
But her opponents are sceptical, with some suspecting
Fernandez wants to hand control of a new intelligence agency to
loyalists. They argue the step is more about protecting herself
than democratic reforms.
"Everything she does is about her," said Federico Pinedo,
head of presidential aspirant Mauricio Macri's opposition PRO
bloc in the lower house. "She has control of Congress and can do
whatever she wants."
It is not the first time Congress, dominated by allies of
Fernandez, is being asked to hurriedly push through legislation.
In September, lawmakers passed a bill revising how Argentina
would pay some foreign debt in a bid to skirt U.S. court rulings
over its defaulted bonds. Argentina is, the president has said,
the victim of "economic terrorists" in its lengthy legal battle
with U.S. investors.
The new law failed to fix the default and instead reinforced
their belief that Fernandez had no intention of negotiating with
the U.S. creditors she has branded "vultures".
"Fernandez has her own way of functioning which very much
relies on her own intuition and certainties, as opposed to
evidence and realities that she prefers to ignore," said
Argentine historian Federico Finchelstein.
(Additional reporting by Sarah Marsh, Nicolas Misculin and
Brian Winter; Editing by Kieran Murray)