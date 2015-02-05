(Recasts with failure to locate Stiusso, adds quotes from
By Sarah Marsh and Richard Lough
BUENOS AIRES Feb 5 Argentine investigators
failed on Thursday to track down a former spymaster wanted for
questioning over the death of a prosecutor who had accused
President Cristina Fernandez of covering up Iran's alleged role
in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish center.
Prosecutors were unable to locate ex-counterintelligence
boss Antonio Stiusso at three different addresses held in his
name. One top official acknowledged the government did not know
if Stiusso, who had been regarded as one of the most powerful
operatives in Argentina's leading spy agency, was even in the
country.
Alberto Nisman was found dead in his apartment on Jan. 18, a
day before he was due to testify about his claim that Fernandez
sought to whitewash his findings that Iran was behind the attack
on the Jewish center, run by the Argentine Israelite Mutual
Association, that killed 85 people in Buenos Aires.
"He was not at any of the properties registered as his own,"
Oscar Parrilli, head of the Intelligence Secretariat (SI), told
reporters.
Stiusso's lawyer also appeared to be in the dark.
"I assume he is in the country, but I don't know," Santiago
Blanco Bermudez told local TV station Channel 26.
Iran has vigorously denied involvement in the bombing and
Fernandez has dismissed Nisman's findings as absurd. She said
Nisman was duped by rogue agents involved in a power struggle
and killed when he was no longer of value to them.
One of those spies was Stiusso, Fernandez's government has
said. Fired during a December shake-up of the SI, Stiusso had
helped Nisman with his investigation of the bombing.
"I have no doubts that Stiusso is behind all this, after the
decision of (President Fernandez) to fire him from the SIDE,"
Anibal Fernandez, the president's chief of staff, said on
Twitter on Tuesday, referring to the top spy agency by its
former name.
Parrilli said secrecy laws would be lifted so that
investigators could grill Stiusso fully about the mysterious
events leading up to Nisman's death. He said the president
wanted "the whole truth to be known."
Stiusso's spy career spanned four decades. He was one of the
most feared men in the intelligence agency, which played an
important role in the military government's "dirty war" against
suspected Marxist rebels, union leaders and other leftists in
the 1970s.
Since democracy was restored in 1983, successive governments
are widely believed to have continued to use the agency to snoop
on opponents. Stiusso, whose name is often spelled Stiuso in
Argentina, is believed to have been at the heart of its
wiretapping operations.
"(Stiusso) is a key man given his ties to Alberto Nisman,"
Gerardo Young, author of a book titled "The Secret Argentina" on
the intelligence community, told television channel TN. "He knew
perfectly what Nisman had been working on and surely knew of his
state of mind."
It remains unclear whether Nisman killed himself or was
murdered. Conspiracy theories abound, with some pointing
directly at the president.
No arrests have been made since Fernandez's remark two weeks
ago that renegade spies were behind the prosecutor's death.
The scandal has dented the government's credibility ahead of
October's presidential election, polls show. Fernandez is barred
from running for a third term.
