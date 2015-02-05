BUENOS AIRES Feb 5 Investigators into the
mysterious death of Argentine prosecutor Alberto Nisman just
days after he made serious allegations against the president
have called for a former top spy to testify in the case on
Thursday, a news agency reported.
Nisman was found dead in his apartment just over two weeks
ago, with a gunshot wound to the head, the day before he was to
testify in Congress about his accusations that President
Cristina Fernandez tried to derail his probe into a deadly 1994
bombing of a Jewish community centre.
It remains unclear whether Nisman committed suicide or was
murdered. His death has rocked Argentina, sparking a myriad of
conspiracy theories.
The government says Nisman's allegations and his death were
linked to a power struggle at Argentina's intelligence agency
and agents who had recently been fired.
One of those fired in a December shake-up was Antonio
Stiusso, a senior spy who had helped Nisman with his
investigation of the 1994 bombing that killed 85. The government
has said Stiusso misled Nisman.
Citing sources close to the investigation into Nisman's
death, Argentine news agency DyN said that Stiusso had been
called to testify at 11 a.m. (1400 GMT) in Buenos Aires.
The lead investigator into the case, Viviana Fein, called
upon him to testify after checking calls received and made on
Nisman's telephone before his death, according to DYN.
Fein was not reachable for comment in the early hours of
Thursday.
