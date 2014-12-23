(Corrects spelling of surname Azambullo in penultimate
paragraph)
SANTA FE, Argentina Dec 23 A laboratory in the
Argentine farm province of Santa Fe has developed what it calls
the first prosthetic arm in Latin America to use sensors to
respond to nerve impulses at a price that could radically expand
the use of such devices.
The bionic skeleton of the prosthetic has a flexible
claw-like hand consisting of a thumb, index and middle finger.
It is covered with a lifelike glove that can sport rings,
bracelets, nail polish, anything to lend a normal look while
allowing wearers to perform such tasks as writing and washing
dishes.
"It detects electrical signals that are generated by the
muscles at the point of contact between the arm and the
prosthetic," said engineer Sebastian Vicario, who is working on
the project for Bioparx Health Technology, based in provincial
capital Santa Fe.
"The impulse is sent to a micro-controller that relays the
signal to a motor that moves the hand," Vicario added.
He said the price of the prosthetic, scheduled to hit the
market next year, will be about $22,000, versus the average
$47,000 fetched by similar devices already on the market.
Bioparx hopes the relatively low cost will induce insurance
companies to include the device in their coverage plans.
After years using a clunky mechanical prosthetic that
allowed little dexterity, 53-year-old Stella Azambullo, who lost
her right arm in an industrial accident, has been testing the
device over the last two years.
"It's nice to be able to do things that I have not been able
to, mainly stuff around the house," she told Reuters. "I can
finally move freely. Not 100 percent, but mostly."
(Reporting by Miguel Lobianco; Writing by Hugh Bronstein;
Editing by Steve Orlofsky)