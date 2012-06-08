* Several thousand protesters gather at presidential palace
* Pot-banging protests are potent symbol of 2001/02 crisis
* Dollar-buying curbs, crime rile middle-class Argentines
BUENOS AIRES, June 7 Several thousand Argentines
protested against the government of President Cristina Fernandez
by banging pots and pans in front of the presidential palace in
Buenos Aires late on Thursday.
Pot-banging protests are highly symbolic in Argentina,
stirring memories of the street demonstrations staged by angry
savers, housewives and students during a devastating economic
and political crisis of 2001/02.
The protesters, who gathered in the downtown Plazo de Mayo
square after receiving messages on social networks, complained
about double-digit inflation, a virtual ban on purchases of
foreign currency by savers and crime.
"We're fed up of the corruption and crime," said Joaquin
Cuneo, 21. "Some of things they do are okay, but they're getting
a lot wrong."
High inflation, capital flight and slowing economic growth
are prompting Fernandez to pursue increasingly off-beat economic
policies.
Less than a year since she won easy re-election, polls have
shown a decline in her approval ratings in recent months despite
broad support for the renationalization of the country's biggest
energy company, YPF.
She has dismissed anger over the restrictions on dollar
purchases, saying only a few Argentines are affected and urging
them to save in the local peso currency instead.
Several smaller pot-banging protests also took place in
middle-class neighborhoods on Thursday, local television said.
The last time so-called "cacerolazos" were staged against
Fernandez's government was during a bitter conflict in 2008 that
saw Buenos Aires residents take to the streets in sympathy for
farmer protests against a tax increase on soy exports.
(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing
by Helen Popper; Editing by Eric Walsh)