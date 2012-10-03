* Government fires coast guard, military police chiefs
* Rank-and-file officers demand higher wages
* Argentine inflation clocked at over 20 percent per year
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 3 Argentina fired its chief
coast guard and military police officials on Wednesday after an
unprecedented two-day protest by rank-and-file officers
demanding better wages.
Pay strikes are common in Argentina, where inflation is more
than 20 percent annually, according to private economists. But
this was the first time in memory that uniformed Argentine
military forces have protested over wages.
"We support democracy. This is not a political uprising.
It's nothing strange," military police officer Fernando Parodi
shouted into a bullhorn at a rally in front of military police
headquarters in Buenos Aires, where hundreds of fellow officers
chanted slogans in solidarity.
"We are working, like any others, who need to support our
families," Parodi said.
The top leaders of Argentina's military police and coast
guard were replaced by the government earlier in the day.
With the economy stumbling under the weight of
government-imposed currency and import controls, President
Cristina Fernandez's popularity sank to 24.3 percent in
September from 30 percent in August.
A year ago, just before winning her second term, Fernandez
had 64.1 percent popularity while campaigning on promises of
expanding the interventionist policy model of her late husband
and predecessor, Nestor Kirchner.
But with the economy hampered by government controls,
fallout from Europe's debt crisis and lower demand from key
trade partner Brazil, Argentines are increasingly worried about
inflation and rising crime.