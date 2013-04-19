By Brian Winter and Jorge Otaola
| BUENOS AIRES, April 18
Argentines marched on Thursday in one of the biggest
anti-government protests in years, highlighting public anger
over a deteriorating economy and President Cristina Fernandez's
efforts to reform the media and courts.
The demonstration in the capital, Buenos Aires, was peaceful
and appeared to be composed primarily of the middle class. Many
banged pots and pans in a traditional Latin American form of
protest, while others carried signs with slogans such as
"Argentina, wake up!" and "Corrupt Cristina."
Several prominent opposition politicians joined the march,
which was planned well in advance on social media. Two spokesmen
for the Buenos Aires city government told Reuters the turnout in
the capital was over 1 million.
Buenos Aires has long been a hotbed of opposition to
Fernandez and her late husband, Nestor Kirchner, who between
them have governed Argentina since 2003 - a decade marked mostly
by strong economic growth and falling unemployment.
Yet Fernandez's popularity, while still high, has slid over
the past year as voters criticize her for mismanaging the
economy and what many see as an increasingly undemocratic
governing style.
In interviews, protesters spoke as much of Fernandez's
"arrogance" and "lies" as they did about pocketbook issues such
as inflation, which is estimated at about 25 percent annually,
one of the highest rates in the world.
"I took to the street because we live in a democracy that
runs the risk of transforming into authoritarianism," said
Carolina Salina, 24, a university student.
"This government doesn't want to listen. Every day, we
become more like hostages and somehow we have to make this
known."
Other, smaller marches occurred in cities and towns
throughout the country.
Fernandez was not in Argentina during the protests, having
flown to Peru for a regional summit aimed at supporting
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after this week's disputed
election there.
One major lightning rod at the march was Fernandez's efforts
to push through Congress a broad judicial reform, which some say
would allow her to appoint more judges sympathetic to her
agenda.
An association of bishops issued a statement this week
warning the judicial reform could "weaken democracy." The
Catholic Church's political views have become more prominent in
Argentina since the former archbishop of Buenos Aires was named
pope in March.
Fernandez has also been criticized for a media law that
analysts say is designed primarily to weaken Grupo Clarin, a
media empire that is harshly critical of her. Fernandez says the
law is necessary because Clarin's cable TV and newspaper
holdings are unfairly large.
Fernandez's term is set to end in 2015.
(Reporting by Brian Winter; Additional reporting by Alejandro
Lifschitz; Editing by Peter Cooney)