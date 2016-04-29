BUENOS AIRES, April 29 Thousands of Argentines
took to the streets of the capital on Friday to protest the
policies of President Mauricio Macri, a taste of the backlash he
faces for economic reforms that have swelled the ranks of the
poor.
Protesters, waving flags and chanting anti-government
slogans, demanded an end to public sector job cuts and
plummeting buying power in a demonstration called by the
country's biggest unions.
"We are losing buying power in a significant way," Pablo
Micheli, the secretary general of the Argentine Workers' Union,
told Reuters.
"We are hoping that the government will come to the table to
talk. If not, we could call a general strike for the end of May
or the first half of June."
By sharply devaluing the peso, loosening price controls and
ending utility subsidies since taking office in December, Macri
has sent inflation surging, leaving those at the bottom of the
economic heap scrambling to pay food and gas bills.
At the same time, the business-friendly leader's efforts to
trim government payrolls have eliminated thousands of public
sector jobs. The opposition estimates that up to 150,000 people
could lose their jobs this year.
In an attempt to stem the job losses, the opposition is
trying to push a law through Congress that would guarantee
generous redundancy payments. Macri has said he would veto it.
Although Wall Street has praised Macri's policies as a
long-needed correction to years of government intervention and
idiosyncratic economic policy under his leftist predecessors,
the opposition retains strong support in the country.
(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien;
Editing by Paul Simao)