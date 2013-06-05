(Recasts with government resolution; adds Argentine grains trade context, share price)

BUENOS AIRES, June 5 Argentina's center-left government on Wednesday rescinded concessions to run two freight rail lines that had been awarded to Brazilian rail operator America Latina Logistica, arguing the company did not carry out promised investments.

ALL said it had not been formally notified of the move, which is expected to have minimal impact on Argentina's grains industry because almost all of the country's soy, corn and wheat is moved by truck, barge and cargo ship. The country is a top global exporter of all three crops.

ALL runs a rail line that connects Buenos Aires with the western province of Mendoza and another that reaches up to the border with Brazil and Paraguay. The concessions were awarded in 1999.

The Argentine state will take over operation of the two railways, much as it did last month with the Belgrano Cargas freight line.

"(ALL) didn't comply with the proposed objectives ... and those who don't comply have to go," Argentine Interior and Transportation Minister Florencio Randazzo told a news conference on Tuesday, adding the company should plead its case in court if it is unhappy with the lack of compensation.

The government published a resolution in the official gazette on Wednesday, rescinding the concessions immediately.

ALL shares fell 0.83 percent on the Sao Paulo bourse on Wednesday afternoon while Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was down 1.72 percent.

ALL said in a statement it had already been looking for potential investors to buy a stake in the concessions due to the "current political and economic scenario in Argentina."

It added that the concessions only accounted for 6.5 percent of its net revenue in 2012 but required a "disproportionate" amount of administration.

Argentina's economic growth has slowed sharply and businesses are being pinched by an increasingly overvalued official currency and inflation of 20 to 25 percent a year, according to private estimates.

This helped scare away Brazilian mining giant Vale SA , which signed an agreement in April to exit its roughly $6 billion Rio Colorado potash project in Argentina. (Reporting by Guido Nejamkis and Juliana Castilla; Additional reporting by Caroline Stauffer in Sao Paulo; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)