BUENOS AIRES May 9 Argentina's central bank
kept its benchmark interest rate at 26.25 percent on Tuesday,
the second time it held the rate steady since raising it on
April 11.
The bank highlighted a central bank poll of analysts
published last Wednesday that showed inflation expectations for
2017 fell slightly to 21 percent from 21.2 percent a month
earlier but were still above the 17 percent upper band of the
bank's target.
"Estimates and high-frequency indicators from state and
private sources monitored by the central bank confirm that April
inflation was at a higher level than that sought for this time
of the year, while suggesting that in May the economy will
resume the process of disinflation," the bank said in its
twice-monthly policy statement.
The bank has been using inflation in Buenos Aires to
calculate monetary policy but said it would begin using a
national inflation index in July, when statistics agency Indec
starts publishing one.
The central bank believes the two indexes will be similar,
the statement said.
