BUENOS AIRES Aug 30 Argentina's central bank cut its 35-day reference rate by 50 basis points on Tuesday, the fifth cut in as many weeks as policymakers sought to pull the economy out of recession amid signs of lower inflation.

The bank cut the rate to 28.25 percent, a move aimed at pushing cash into the real economy by making short-term central bank notes less attractive to investors. The tactic helps gross domestic product grow but can also be inflationary.

"Indicators and estimates from state and private sources suggest the disinflation process continued throughout August," the central bank said in a statement.

Inflation was 2.0 percent in July, down from 3.1 percent in June and 4.2 percent in May, when the official Indec statistics agency issued its first consumer price report since President Mauricio Macri took office in December.

Macri ordered a reform of the agency to make Argentina's statistics more credible after his predecessor was accused of sugar coating data.

Argentina's Central Bank President Federico Sturzenegger said on Tuesday that inflation in August should show a "significant deceleration" but that the bank must remain vigilant.

"A persistent disinflation process takes several months to establish itself as such," he said at a conference in Tel Aviv before the rate cut was announced.

Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said on Monday inflation is expected to be less than 1 percent in August.

Inflation will likely be 40.2 percent in 2016, one of the world's highest rates, and 19.4 percent in 2017, according to a recent central bank poll of analysts.

Gross domestic product is expected to shrink 1.3 percent in 2016 before snapping back to 3.2 percent growth in 2017, according to the poll. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)