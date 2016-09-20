BUENOS AIRES, Sept 20 Argentina's central bank
cut its 35-day reference rate by 50 basis points for the eighth
week in a row on Tuesday, as inflation slows and policymakers
try to revive the local economy.
The bank cut the rate to 26.75 percent, according to a
statement from the bank. A lower reference rate can stimulate
growth by helping push cash into the economy but can also be
inflationary.
"High frequency indicators monitored by the central bank
show a mixed performance which does not at the moment alter the
monetary authority's disinflation forecast," the central bank
said in a statement.
Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said on Monday that
Argentina would likely post non-negative growth in the third
quarter for the first time in five quarters. He said annual
inflation could end the quarter at 17 percent, the government's
target for all of 2017.
Inflation slowed drastically in greater Buenos Aires in
August, to 0.2 percent from 2.0 percent in July, in part because
the Supreme Court forced the government to restore home heating
gas subsidies until public hearings could be held, keeping
prices low for consumers.
"The central bank will continue to maintain a clear
anti-inflationary bias to ensure that the disinflation process
continues toward its target for this year of a monthly inflation
of 1.5 percent or less in the last quarter," the statement said.
(Reporting By Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sandra Maler)