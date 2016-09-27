BUENOS AIRES, Sept 27 Argentina's central bank
held its reference rate at 26.75 percent on Tuesday, ending an
eight-week cutting cycle as policymakers try to damp inflation.
The bank said on Monday it would continue to set a weekly
policy rate in 2017, but in January would stop tying the rate to
the 35-day Lebac securities, moving instead to a seven-day
interbank lending rate.
Inflation slowed sharply in greater Buenos Aires in August,
to 0.2 percent from 2 percent in July. That was in large part
because the Supreme Court forced the government to restore home
heating gas subsidies until public hearings could be held,
keeping prices low for consumers.
Argentina's economic activity shrank 0.4 percent in July
from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday, in a
sign recession continues. Gross domestic product data earlier in
the week showed the economy contracted for a third straight
quarter in the April-to-June period.
President Mauricio Macri appointed a new central bank chief
after taking office in December and embarked on a number of
free-market reforms.
Still, the inflation rate remains stubbornly high. Analysts
in a recent central bank poll forecast inflation of 41 percent
this year and 19.8 percent in 2017.
The central bank has an inflation target of between 12
percent and 17 percent in 2017 and 8 percent to 12 percent in
2018.
