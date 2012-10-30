FOREX-Dollar steadies, sterling jolted by London attack
* Sterling falls sharply at start of Asian day, before recovering
BUENOS AIRES Oct 30 Standard & Poor's cut Argentina's sovereign credit rating to B-minus from B on Tuesday, placing a negative outlook on the rating, the agency said in a statement citing "increased risks to policymaking."
* Sterling falls sharply at start of Asian day, before recovering
HELSINKI, June 5 U.S. private equity group Blackstone Group said on Monday it had offered to buy all shares in Finnish real estate investment company Sponda for about 1.8 billion euros ($2.0 billion) as it seeks to expand its real estate business in the Nordic region.