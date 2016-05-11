May 11 Argentina's credit rating has been
upgraded to a 'B' or stable, Fitch announced on Wednesday, due
in part to the country's resumption of debt payments to
restructured bondholders.
Fitch upgraded the country's long-term and short-term
foreign currency issuer default rating to 'B'/stable from
'restricted default' or 'RD.'
The country last month held a $16.5 billion bond auction,
the largest emerging markets bond deal ever, to end its
long-running legal battle with creditors.
With its first bond deal in 15 years, Argentina raised
enough to pay the $9.3 billion owed to holdout investors with
additional funds left over.
"In addition, Argentina's ratings reflect the improved
consistency and sustainability of Argentina's policy framework,
reduced external vulnerability, and the easing of external and
fiscal financing constraints," Fitch said in a statement.
"The Stable Outlook balances these improvements against
risks related to relatively weak external liquidity, continued
macroeconomic underperformance compared with peers, and
deterioration of public finances in recent years."
Argentine officials have said the country will stay out of
the international markets for the rest of this year and fully
fund the targeted 2016 deficit of 4.8 percent of gross domestic
product.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chris Reese)