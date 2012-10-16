* Chaco defaulted when paid dollar debt in pesos-Moody's
* Minister says ratings agencies in cahoots with speculators
* Argentina has long criticized credit rating system
* Country staged biggest debt default in history in 2002
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 16 Argentina's economy
minister accused credit ratings agencies on Tuesday of releasing
"terrorist" reports and acting like "pirates" after Moody's
Investors Service said Chaco province defaulted last week when
it paid dollar debts in pesos.
The central bank refused to let Chaco buy dollars on the
local foreign exchange market due to currency controls, so the
province repaid creditors about $260,000 in pesos on
dollar-denominated bonds issued under local legislation.
Leftist President Cristina Fernandez has limited access to
dollars in the last year to stem capital flight but this was the
first time a province was unable to buy greenbacks due to the
restrictions.
In a report titled "Province's Default Is Credit Negative
for All Foreign Currency Debt from Argentina", Moody's said
Chaco's move reflected "a broader foreign exchange shortage
within the country and an increasingly interventionist
government".
Moody's did not change its B3 rating on Argentine debt,
which has had a negative outlook since September.
Economy Minister Hernan Lorenzino responded via Twitter that
"the ratings agencies go hand in hand with speculators. They
issue terrorist reports that, without changing the rating, scare
investors."
Lorenzino accused Moody's of trying to depress prices ahead
of Wednesday's scheduled $200 million interest payment on the
country's Bonar X bond.
"They want to lower bond prices one day before the interest
payment to make a profit - an old pirate's trick," he tweeted.
Argentine officials have long criticized ratings agencies,
saying they impose discredited orthodox economic thinking on
debtors. Fernandez's government shuns such thinking and spends
heavily to stoke demand, taps international reserves to pay debt
and uses import and currency controls to sustain its policies.
The South American country, Latin America's No. 3 economy,
has been virtually shut out of international credit markets
since it staged the world's biggest-ever sovereign debt default
at the height of a 2001-02 economic crisis.
National and provincial bond prices sank last week in the
wake of Chaco's decision to pay its dollar obligations in pesos.
The central bank said the restrictions only affect a small
amount of dollar debt issued under Argentine law. It said
debtors who issued bonds under foreign legislation would be able
to buy foreign currency to service that debt.