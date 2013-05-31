By Karina Grazina and Alejandro Lifschitz
BUENOS AIRES May 31 Argentina's
state-controlled energy company YPF will sue the head of Repsol
SA over accusations that YPF's board members were
overpaid when the Spanish oil major held a majority stake in the
company, the government said on Friday.
At a lengthy shareholders meeting, YPF decided to
sue Repsol Chairman Antonio Brufau for allegedly overpaying
members of YPF's board of directors between 2003 and 2011, a
statement posted on Argentina's presidential website showed.
YPF said in a statement late on Friday that it could also
take legal action against the board members themselves.
Repsol threatened to file its own lawsuit in response and it
defended the salary payments, saying they fully complied with
Argentine laws and regulations.
YPF estimated that $38 million was paid to board members
without shareholders' approval, saying its lawsuit "will hold
Brufau personally responsible for the harm caused to the
nationalized company," the government statement said.
Argentina seized 51 percent of YPF from Repsol one year ago,
accusing the Spanish company of falling short on investment.
Repsol has sued Argentina for compensation of about $10 billion
but nothing has been resolved so far.
Brufau said the lawsuit was aimed at diverting attention
from YPF's difficulties in boosting oil and gas production.
"You will have seen in the press that they have filed a
lawsuit or a civil complaint against the chairman and those who
have been involved in this situation," Brufau said at Repsol's
annual shareholders meeting in Madrid.
"The historic position of Repsol and YPF has always been
that the YPF general shareholders assembly must approve the
allowances and fees of the board of directors but not the
salaries of the executives that form part of the board," Brufau
said.
"This is backed by legislation, by lawyers' reports and by
auditors."