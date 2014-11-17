BUENOS AIRES Nov 17 Argentina's central bank on Monday received the second tranche of a currency swap from China worth $500 million, an official source familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

The South American country received a first installment worth $814 million in late October.

The swap will allow Argentina to bolster its foreign reserves or pay for Chinese imports with the yuan currency at a time when weak export revenues and an ailing currency have put its foreign reserves under pressure. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Chris Reese)