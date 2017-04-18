(Adds Sturzenegger quote, ratings context)
BUENOS AIRES, April 18 Argentina aims to bring
its international reserves to 15 percent of gross domestic
product as it seeks to improve its credit rating, central bank
chief Federico Sturzenegger said in a presentation on Tuesday.
Reserves are currently at about $50 billion, or 10 percent
of gross domestic product.
"We have set an ambitious goal of having a level of reserves
in line with those of investment grade countries," Sturzenegger
said.
Last month Moody's changed the outlook on the government of
Argentina's B3 rating to positive from stable. The rating is six
levels beneath investment grade.
In changing the outlook, the ratings agency cited
expectations that the government might begin reducing its high
fiscal deficit in 2018, thanks to a forecasted improvement in
economic growth.
