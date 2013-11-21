BUENOS AIRES Nov 21 Argentina's government is
preparing measures to halt the flight of the central bank's
foreign reserves, President Cristina Fernandez's new cabinet
chief said on Thursday.
Cabinet Chief Jorge Capitanich, appointed on Monday after
Fernandez burst back on the scene after more than a month of
rest following surgery to treat a head injury, did not give
details on the planned changes.
Fernandez, in a fiery speech late on Wednesday, promised
cheering supporters she would "deepen" the current economic
model, which is based on state intervention in most aspects of
the economy and promoting domestic industry.
Analysts expect existing measures, including restrictions on
using credit cards outside Argentina, to be deepened.
Argentina uses reserves to pay off its debt to bondholders,
import energy and to intervene in the unofficial currency market
to prop up the peso currency. Reserves have shrunk by 26 percent
since late 2012 to below $32 billion.
"Taking care of our reserves does not mean destining them
for luxury goods but rather promoting industrialization,"
Capitanich said in his first press conference.
Fernandez's new Economy Minister Axel Kicillof was also
scheduled to give a press conference on Thursday.