BUENOS AIRES, Sept 30 With the launch of its
second telecommunications satellite made in Argentina on
Wednesday, President Cristina Fernandez celebrated the country's
technology milestone and wants the South American nation to
manufacture eight more over the next 20 years.
Launched from French Guyana atop an Ariane 5 rocket, the
satellite will provide telecommunications services across much
of the western hemisphere. Argentina last year launched its
first satellite which provided country-wide coverage.
The geostationary satellite reduces Argentina's reliance on
foreign satellites. Its construction is a source of national
pride and a relatively new industry for the country, which hopes
to export its technology.
Fernandez's government, which has faced a drought of good
news lately in view of double-digit inflation and a stagnant
economy, has been celebrating the launch under the Twitter
hashtag #satellitesovereignty.
Argentines go to polls on Oct. 25 to elect a new president.
While Fernandez cannot run for a third consecutive term, she has
endorsed the candidacy of Buenos Aires Province Governor Daniel
Scioli. Many Argentines expect she may run again in the future.
"The future has arrived, today we saw it take off,"
Fernandez said in a televised speech. "And in parliament we are
going to institutionalize it."
Fernandez said her government was sending a new draft law to
Congress to promote the satellite industry in Argentina, saying
it would require investment worth $1.201 billion.
She foresees building eight more satellites over the next 20
years, some of which will be sold abroad, adding that Buenos
Aires had invested $1.05 billion in the satellite industry since
2003.
Fernandez said the satellite launch was proof that the
country had also left its 2001/02 economic crash far behind it.
The president gave much of the credit to her predecessor and
late husband Nestor Kirchner, who created Argentina's satellite
company Arsat back in 2006 and oversaw strong economic growth
during his 2003-2007 mandate.
