* Scioli says offering better deal to creditors not high on
agenda
* Poll shows could win Oct 25. election in first round
By Sarah Marsh
VILLA LA ÑATA, Argentina, Oct 3 Argentina's
presidential front-runner Daniel Scioli said improving an offer
to creditors suing the country over defaulted bonds would not be
a priority if he wins an Oct. 25 election.
Whoever succeeds outgoing President Cristina Fernandez will
inherit Argentina's long battle with "holdout" investors who
rejected its debt restructuring following a 2002 default to seek
full repayment in the courts instead.
Under the outspoken leftist Fernandez, Argentina has refused
to offer better terms to the litigating hedge funds it calls
"vultures" than it did to those creditors who accepted steep
writedowns in bond swaps.
"Argentina has shown willingness to pay and the capacity to
do so, so we have to see now if they have the willingness to
adapt themselves to what the world and Argentina is proposing,"
ruling party candidate Scioli said late on Friday on the
sidelines of a boxing tournament in the sporting club he built
near his home in Villa la Ñata.
An opinion poll published on Friday showed he may be able to
win in the first round, after widening his lead over his closest
rival Mauricio Macri.
Economists say whoever wins will need to seek a swift
settlement with the holdouts in order to obtain cheaper
financing. Yet all the leading candidates have been tight-lipped
on the subject as to admit this would be politically dangerous.
Asked if he would improve Argentina's offer to the holdouts,
Scioli said "it's not a priority of my work agenda. Argentina's
proposal is clear, so let's see what happens."
The Buenos Aires Province governor, who has pledged to
attract $30 billion of investment per year over the next four
years, said he had met earlier on Friday with 70 foreign
investors in areas such as energy and tourism.
"I see growing interest in Argentina and will personally get
involved in looking for these investors," he said.
Scioli, a former power boat champion who lost his right arm
in a crash in 1989, regularly plays soccer in the Villa la Ñata
sports club where the walls are festooned with campaign posters.
Sporting an orange baseball cap emblazoned with "Scioli for
president", he said it was sport that had given him the "inner
force to do best and continue moving forwards" after the
accident and he said he would make space for it in his agenda if
he won the presidency.
"We're going to win on Oct. 25, we're going to deal Macri a
knockout," he said as he chatted with boxers in the dressing
rooms before they went into the ring.
(Editing by Helen Popper)