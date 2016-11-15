By Caroline Stauffer
| ROSARIO, Argentina
ROSARIO, Argentina Nov 15 Argentina's
government has stepped up security at the ports in its main
grain exporting hub of Rosario, counting on cooperation with
private terminal operators to keep drug traffickers away from a
key industry.
Some 3,000 federal police, coast guard, gendarmerie and
airport police have been deployed in Santa Fe province in recent
weeks with about half of those based in Rosario, which handles
about 80 percent of Argentina's grain exports.
More than a dozen commodities trading companies operating in
and around Rosario, including industry giants like Cargill, have
agreed to work with the government "to prevent our ports from
becoming a free entry point for drug trafficking," according to
Security Minister Patricia Bullrich.
The focus on ports is part of center-right President
Mauricio Macri's efforts to crack down on drug trafficking. He
declared a one-year state of emergency in January, a month into
his term, to allow suspected drug planes to be shot down.
The ports agreement, signed in September and reviewed by
Reuters, authorizes federal forces to enter private terminals
and shows that grain merchants in the world's No. 3 corn and soy
exporter are also concerned about the drug trade.
Argentina has mostly avoided the drug violence seen in
Colombia and Mexico, but it is now the fifth largest trafficking
point of cocaine en route to Europe and Asia, according to the
United Nations. Argentina does not produce the drug itself but
cocaine from Bolivia, Peru and Colombia pass through its
borders.
Rosario's location on the Parana river, which continues on
to Buenos Aires and the Atlantic Ocean, also make it a
trafficking point for Paraguayan marijuana. Gangs control land
deliveries on the poor outskirts of Rosario, Argentina's
third-largest city.
Turf wars contribute to a homicide rate five times the
national average in a city known to Argentines as "Latin
America's Chicago," a reference to its prominent grain exchange,
or more recently "The Tijuana of Argentina," after the violent
Mexican city at the heart of the drugs trade.
Coast Guard Captain Roberto Tomas Annichini arrived in
Rosario in January, soon after Macri took office, to oversee the
lower Parana river, after spending most of his career monitoring
Argentina's oceans with little thought of drug traffickers.
"I've learned fast," he said.
On a recent afternoon, Annichini observed employees on three
monitors in a watch tower overlooking the river, one focused on
Bunge and AGD's terminal 6, one of Latin America's largest.
Argentina's coast guard has access to real-time electronic
maps showing the whereabouts of every ship that has passed
through or will enter Argentine waters, but only customs agents
can see what kind of cargo container ships carry, and there is
little cooperation between the two agencies.
The agreement with port terminal operators is aimed at
increasing efficiency, Annichini said, and the coast guard has
launched surprise inspections on several ports in Santa Fe state
in recent weeks.
'INFINITE WAYS'
Port operators, as well as the coast guard, say the measures
are mainly preventative and that there is little risk of drugs
entering the highly-guarded commodity shipping terminals. They
say Argentina's porous borders are responsible for the arrival
of marijuana and cocaine.
"(The agreement) is important for all the port operations in
the region, as unfortunately there is an idea that the ports of
Rosario are a kind of sieve where tonnes of drugs enter each
day, and it is not like that," said Guillermo Wade, a manager
for Rosario's port chamber Capym, the group that signed the
agreement with the government.
Wade said companies have made additional investments in
security in recent years, including electronic padlocks for
customs monitoring, closed circuit television cameras and
non-intrusive scanners for cargo to ensure drugs do not enter
the port system.
Last year, however, customs agents found about 30 kg of
cocaine absorbed into grains of rice in a Rosario warehouse. The
cargo was headed for Europe via Africa.
Argentine paper La Nacion reported this month that 32 metric
tonnes of river-bound marijuana have been seized in two
shipments on the Paraguay-Parana waterway in 2016.
Jorge Caro, who helps develop private security plans for
port terminals and ships, said traffickers easily bribe truck
drivers, who are able to sneak drugs into container shipments,
and then convince customs agents not to check the cargos.
Argentina's customs agency declined to comment and said it
did not have data on drug seizures in the Paraguay-Parana
waterway.
"The ports have no idea what they are up against," said
Caro. "The drug traffickers are always looking for new transport
methods, cans, bags of potatoes... there are infinite ways."
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Kieran Murray)