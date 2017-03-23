BUENOS AIRES, March 23 Argentina's Tecpetrol,
part of the Techint Group, will invest $2.3 billion in the Vaca
Muerta shale fields through 2019, Guillermo Pereyra, a union
leader and senator, told Reuters on Thursday.
Tecpetrol will aim to produce 14 million cubic meters of
shale gas by 2019 said Pereyra, who participated in a Thursday
meeting with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri and executives
who announced the investment plans.
Privately-held Techint and Tecpetrol said they would not
comment until an official announcement was made.
(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Additional reporting by Walter
Bianchi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Andrew Hay)