EZEIZA, Argentina, April 16 The cost of drilling
in Argentina's vast but barely tapped Vaca Muerta shale
formation will fall at least 10 percent by the end of 2016,
state energy company YPF said on Thursday, part of an efficiency
effort aimed at attracting much-needed investment.
The cost drop is expected to start in August when Argentina
starts using its own sand in fracking, the process by which
shale oil is extracted, rather than more expensive imported
sand, YPF's Chief Executive Officer Miguel Galuccio said.
This may help Latin America's No. 3 economy attract the
investment it needs to erase an energy deficit that costs
billions of dollars per year in already low cash reserves.
YPF has already cut the cost of drilling a vertical well in
Vaca Muerta to $6.9 million from a previous $11 million,
Galuccio told reporters gathered on the outskirts of Buenos
Aires for a demonstration of how YPF is refining fracking sand.
By the end of 2016, Galuccio said Argentina will produce
all sand it needs for shale drilling.
"We are continually looking for ways to reduce well drilling
costs. The sand is one form, which in itself will allow us to
save 10 percent," Galuccio told Reuters.
"And there are other things we are doing which lead us to
think we are going to save not only 10 percent. Our target will
be much more than 10 percent."
That would come to a relief to international investors who
have so far shied away from Vaca Muerta due to high costs as
well as heavy trade and currency controls.
Galuccio said it currently costs $13 million to $14 million
to drill horizontal wells in Vaca Muerta, located in Patagonia.
YPF is building a plant near Vaca Muerta that is set to
start refining raw yellowish sand mined from the southern
province of Chubut into the fine gray sand used in fracking.
YPF says it has about 300 wells producing up to 45,000
barrels per day of oil and gas equivalent, a fraction of Vaca
Muerta's potential.
President Cristina Fernandez's interventionist policies have
scared the most risk-hungry companies out of making anything but
foothold investments in what is viewed as one of the biggest
shale reserves in the Western Hemisphere.
She is barred from running for a third term in the October
general election. The three leading candidates to succeed her
say they are more in favor of free markets.
