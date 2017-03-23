(Adds Tecpetrol confirmation, details on investment, context)
By Eliana Raszewski
BUENOS AIRES, March 23 Argentina's Tecpetrol,
part of the Techint Group, said on Thursday it would invest $2.3
billion in the Vaca Muerta shale fields through 2019, the
largest announcement in the formation in years.
Tecpetrol said in a statement the investment was made
possibly due to measures from President Mauricio Macri's
government, including a deal with labor unions earlier this year
and a definition of price supports this month.
Tecpetrol will aim to produce an average 14 million cubic
meters (494 cubic feet) of shale gas per day by 2019 said
Guillermo Pereyra, a union leader and senator who participated
in a Thursday meeting where executives communicated the plan to
Macri.
That is half the amount of gas Argentina currently imports,
Pereyra said, and will help Macri's government reach its goal of
energy self efficiency. An energy deficit is a major contributor
to Argentina's fiscal deficit.
About the size of Belgium, the Vaca Muerta formation is one
of the largest shale reserves in the world but it has been
mostly unexplored due to high production costs and lack of labor
flexibility.
The investment would eventually result in 1,000 new jobs,
Pereyra and Tecpetrol said.
"We are going to arrive in September with five or six
drilling teams, each one with about 100 people, this is very
important," Pereyra said in a telephone interview.
Macri's government in January announced an agreement with
oil companies and unions to lower labor costs and stimulate
investments, which until now have been slow to arrive.
YPF said it reached a preliminary deal with Royal Dutch
Shell Plc last month to develop oil and gas assets in
Vaca Muerta involving a $300 million investment from Shell.
Earlier this month the government said it would gradually
lower the price it guarantees for gas drilled from new wells,
currently $7.50 per million British thermal units of gas, to
encourage investment sooner rather than later.
Vaca Muerta contains 308 trillion cubic feet of shale gas
and 16.2 billion barrels of shale oil, according to the U.S.
Energy Information Administration.
Tecpetrol has been carrying out a pilot project in the
Fortin de Piedra area and will now move on to the development
phase, Pereyra said.
The company said it planned to drill 150 wells in the next
three years, with $1.6 billion of the investment going towards
the wells and $700 million to be used for treatment and gas
transport installations, Tecpetrol said.
(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Additional reporting by Walter
Bianchi and Juliana Castilla; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Andrew Hay, Bernard Orr)