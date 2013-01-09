* Tall sailing ship was seized in bondholder legal row
* President hails boat's return as victory over "vultures"
* U.N. maritime court ordered Ghana to release Libertad
By Enrique Marcarian
MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina, Jan 9 An Argentine
navy ship was given a triumphant homecoming on Wednesday three
months after it was seized in Ghana on behalf of a hedge fund
suing over defaulted government bonds.
The ARA Libertad, a tall sailing ship used as a training
vessel, was detained in the West African nation on Oct. 2 due to
a court order obtained by NML Capital Ltd as it fights to get
full repayment for the bonds in the courts.
Argentina's government, which calls funds like NML
"vultures," asked a U.N. maritime court to intervene and the
Hamburg-based tribunal ordered the ship's release last
month.
The detention of the Libertad during a tour of Africa was a
blow for Argentina's efforts to put the 2002 debt crisis behind
it and drew a furious response from left-leaning President
Cristina Fernandez.
Fernandez hailed the Libertad's return as a triumph of
sovereignty over "anarcho-capitalism."
"The vultures were there (but) we didn't listen to them, we
listened to the people's demand," she said.
"We're going to keep on fighting because no one's going to
get anything out of Argentina with extortion and strong-arm
tactics," she told crowds of supporters and vacationers in the
seaside town of Mar del Plata.
Plumes of white and sky blue smoke - representing the colors
of the national flag, and a celebratory fly-past greeted the
ship as it pulled into harbor.
Latin America's third-biggest economy has yet to return to
global credit markets 11 years since staging the biggest
sovereign debt default in history and legal wrangling with
creditors continues.
A U.S. appeals court will start hearing oral arguments next
month in a case that could eventually force Argentina to pay
bondholders who rejected two debt restructurings in 2005 and
2010 to battle for full payment in the courts.
In order to avoid the risk of having the presidential plane
seized by holdout creditors, Fernandez has hired a private
aircraft for a four-nation tour of Asia and the Middle East at a
cost of $880,000, the government said this week.
(Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Eric Walsh)