* Training ship seized over defaulted bonds
* Sailors appear to be in good spirits, play soccer, jog
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, Oct 22 Sailors on an Argentine naval
training vessel detained in Ghana by creditors will begin
leaving the country on Tuesday after spending weeks in dockside
limbo, a government official said on Monday.
The ARA Libertad, a tall sailing ship with a crew of more
than 300, has been detained in Ghana's port of Tema since Oct. 2
on a court order obtained by NML Capital Ltd, which claims
Argentina owes it $300 million in defaulted bonds.
"We are preparing them and most of them will start leaving
tomorrow, if they are able to complete their immigration
processes," the government source told Reuters on condition of
anonymity.
He said most of the remainder of the crew would leave in
batches throughout the week.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez on Saturday ordered
326 sailors on the detained ship to evacuate - leaving just the
captain and a core crew - claiming their human rights were
violated because a judge had prohibited fuel deliveries required
to run plumbing and emergency equipment..
Ghana said on Sunday the crew were free to depart, and NML's
lead lawyer, Ace Ankomah, said it would not stop them from
leaving.
The sailors appeared to be in good spirits on Monday as they
worked the decks. Some returned from the city with suitcases and
packing boxes, a Reuters witness at the port said.
Since the ship's detention three weeks ago, the crew have
often been seen jogging, playing soccer and shopping at local
markets.
"Ghana is a nice country, the people are nice, but still,
being here doing nothing is different from being home doing
nothing," one of them, a male in his mid-20s told Reuters during
a visit to the port's duty free shop.
Argentina declared a massive sovereign default a decade ago
at the height of an economic crisis and now faces a raft of
lawsuits in the U.S. courts by so-called holdout bondholders
seeking its asset to recoup the defaulted bonds.
Ghana said it turned down demands by Argentina to release
the boat because it wanted to follow the rule of law.
(Editing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Michael Roddy)