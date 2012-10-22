* Crew of seized tall ship begins to leave Ghana
* Training ship seized over defaulted bonds
* Sailors appear to be in good spirits, play soccer
(Recasts, adds UNITED NATIONS dateline)
By Louis Charbonneau and Kwasi Kpodo
UNITED NATIONS/ACCRA, Oct 22 Argentina's foreign
minister launched a diplomatic offensive in New York on Monday,
urging top U.N. officials to pressure Ghana to release an
Argentine naval training vessel seized after creditors won a
court order to keep the ship in port.
Foreign Minister Hector Timerman's appearance at U.N.
headquarters came as sailors from the detained ship prepared to
leave Ghana after spending weeks in dockside limbo, a government
official said in Accra.
The ARA Libertad, a tall sailing ship with a crew of more
than 300, has been detained in Ghana's port of Tema since Oct. 2
on a court order obtained by NML Capital Ltd, which claims
Argentina owes it $300 million from defaulted bonds.
Timerman has been in New York since last week, when
Argentina was elected for a two-year term on the 15-nation U.N.
Security Council that begins on Jan. 1, 2013.
He met on Monday with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon,
General Assembly president Vuk Jeremic and the president of the
Security Council, Guatemalan Ambassador Gert Rosenthal.
Jeremic's office issued a statement after he met Timerman.
Timerman "expressed his grave concern about the situation
and reiterated his call to the government of Ghana to desist
from its conduct and respect its obligations under the United
Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea," and other
international laws, Jeremic's office said.
"The president (Jeremic) underlined the need for all member
states to fully comply with their obligations under
international law and conveyed his disposition to assist both
parties to reach a solution on the issue," the statement added.
Ban's office also issued a statement, saying the U.N. chief
"expressed the hope that both governments will find a way to
address the matter on a bilateral basis."
Speaking to reporters at the world body, Timerman said he
used his U.N. meetings to make clear Argentina's opposition to
Ghana's moves.
"We've said that, although we were going to exhaust all
legal avenues within Ghana, we reserve the right to go to
international courts because this is a violation of a convention
signed by both Argentina and Ghana," Timerman said.
Timerman expressed little sympathy for NML Capital or
investment funds in general.
"We're not going to negotiate with vulture funds," he said.
"We're going to keep on fighting and demand in the G20 the total
and absolute elimination of the possibility for these vulture
funds that work from tax havens to try to stamp on the
sovereignty of countries like Argentina."
NO MORE SWABBING DECKS
Meanwhile, the ship's crew stranded in Ghana was getting
ready to leave the country.
"We are preparing them and most of them will start leaving
tomorrow, if they are able to complete their immigration
processes," a government source told Reuters on condition of
anonymity.
He said most of the remainder of the crew would leave in
batches throughout the week.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez on Saturday ordered
326 sailors on the detained ship to evacuate - leaving just the
captain and a core crew - claiming their human rights were
violated because a judge had prohibited fuel deliveries required
to run plumbing and emergency equipment..
Ghana said on Sunday the crew was free to depart and NML's
lead lawyer, Ace Ankomah, said it would not stop them from
leaving.
The sailors appeared to be in good spirits on Monday as they
worked the decks. Some returned from the city with suitcases and
packing boxes, a Reuters witness at the port said.
Since the ship's detention three weeks ago, the crew has
often been seen jogging, playing soccer and shopping at local
markets.
"Ghana is a nice country, the people are nice, but still,
being here doing nothing is different from being home doing
nothing," one of them, a man in his mid-20s, told Reuters during
a visit to the port's duty-free shop.
Argentina declared a massive sovereign default a decade ago
at the height of an economic crisis and now faces a raft of
lawsuits in U.S. courts by so-called holdout bondholders seeking
Argentine assets to recoup the defaulted bonds.
Ghana said it turned down demands by Argentina to release
the boat because it wanted to comply with the law.
(Additional reporting by Helen Popper in Buenos Aires and Svea
Herbst; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Todd Eastham)